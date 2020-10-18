WATCH: 50th State Senate Debate

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Candidates for the 50th State Senate District seat, John Mannion (D) and Angi Renna (R), join NewsChannel 9 to debate the issues including healthcare, childcare, the economy, state spending, taxes, and the pandemic.

Click here to learn more about this district and its candidates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected