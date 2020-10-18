WATCH: 50th State Senate Debate

(WSYR-TV) — Candidates for the 50th State Senate District seat, John Mannion (D) and Angi Renna (R), join NewsChannel 9 to debate the issues including healthcare, childcare, the economy, state spending, taxes, and the pandemic.
Click here to learn more about this district and its candidates.
