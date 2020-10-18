WATCH: 53rd State Senate Debate

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Candidates for the 53rd State Senate, Democratic incumbent Rachel May (D) and Republican challenger Sam Rodgers, sit down with NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings to debate the issues voters in the district care about. Topics include the pandemic’s impact on nursing homes and legislation, taxes, and police and bail reform.

Click here to learn more about this district and its candidates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected