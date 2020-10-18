WATCH: 53rd State Senate Debate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- "Unprecedented" seems to be the word of the year in 2020, and an unprecedented amount of people are now registered to vote in Onondaga County.

According to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, 308,116 people have registered to vote within the county, which is the most ever before an election. The board of elections also says they still have about 2,800 registration forms to process, which will only add to the record.