WATCH: 53rd State Senate Debate

(WSYR-TV) — Candidates for the 53rd State Senate, Democratic incumbent Rachel May (D) and Republican challenger Sam Rodgers, sit down with NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings to debate the issues voters in the district care about. Topics include the pandemic’s impact on nursing homes and legislation, taxes, and police and bail reform.
