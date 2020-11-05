WATCH: Election latest from ABC News

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, made it to the White House, in part with the support of voters across Central New York.

In Oswego County, President Obama edged out John McCain in 2008. Obama gained more support in 2012 with 54% of the vote in Oswego County. Four years later, Democrat Hillary Clinton could barely gather 37% of the vote, with President Donald Trump getting 63%. In 2020 before absentees are counted, Trump looks to increase that margin over Joe Biden.