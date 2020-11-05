(WSYR-TV) — ABC News is tracking the latest results in the Presidential election.
If you are mobile user, click here to watch.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Section III postpones indoor track season, releases rest of interscholastic sports schedule
- Jason D’Avolio found guilty of murder
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 9: Brees vs. Brady
- New York Jobless claims inch down again, but still at unprecedented levels
- WATCH: Election latest from ABC News
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App