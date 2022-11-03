SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The candidates for New York’s 22nd Congressional District debated for the final time Thursday on NewsChannel 9.

Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams engaged in feisty exchanges on issues ranging from inflation, abortion, election integrity, the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The debate is moderated by NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.

The winner will replace four-term Republican incumbent John Katko.

Early voting is open now through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.