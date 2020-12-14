WATCH LIVE: NY Electors casting presidential votes Your Local Election HQ by: Johan Sheridan Posted: Dec 14, 2020 / 11:50 AM EST / Updated: Dec 14, 2020 / 11:50 AM EST ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is presiding over the Electoral College vote at noon. More from NewsChannel 9: WATCH LIVE: NY Electors casting presidential votes Oneida County names new Director of Health Fugitive of the Week Jason Clark wanted on four separate warrants Illegal drugs and handgun found during traffic stop in Liverpool America’s virus concerns haven’t changed as cases spike, poll finds For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
