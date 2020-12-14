WATCH LIVE: NY Electors casting presidential votes

Your Local Election HQ

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is presiding over the Electoral College vote at noon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected