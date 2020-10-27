Watch Live: The NY 23rd Congressional District Debate Live at 7 PM

Your Local Election HQ

by: David Sorensen

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Tonight the candidates for the 23rd Congressional District of New York come together to debate live in Elmira NY.

Incumbent Tom Reed and Tracy Mitrano will answer questions from our viewers for the one-hour debate. You can watch the debate live on WETM-TV in Elmira, WSYR in Syracuse and News10 in Albany. Along with other Nexstar affiliated station’s website.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

