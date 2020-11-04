WATCH: President Trump’s campaign to speak in Pennsylvania

(WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is expected to host a press conference in Philadelphia this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Eric Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski are expected to be there.
You can watch the press conference in the video player above.
