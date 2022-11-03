SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The candidates for the newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District will participate in their final debate of the midterm campaign Thursday evening on NewsChannel 9.

Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will both be in the NewsChannel 9 studio and take questions on multiple issues facing voters.

Thursday’s debate will be the third and final between the dueling Navy veterans.

Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko.

Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in the technology industry after serving on a nuclear submarine. He lives on his farm in Cayuga County.

The election winner will take the seat vacated by the retirement of Congressman John Katko.

The 22nd district, newly drawn this year, is made up of all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, and the southeastern tip of Oswego County.

The district puts together the Cities of Syracuse and Utica for the first time.

The final 22nd Congressional Debate airs at 7 p.m. Thursday on NewsChannel 9.