What is ranked choice voting and how does it work?

NEW YORK — Ranked choice voting is a term you’re hearing more and more about.

On Tuesday, ranked choice voting was put to the test in two special elections in the Bronx. Voters went to the polls to vote on the vacant city council spots in District 11 and District 15.

A winner has yet to be determined, and the process may take a few weeks.

Susan Lerner from Rank the Vote NYC explained more about how this process works.

Ranked choice voting is supposed to encourage more equity and representation in government.

Rank as many or as few candidates as you like:

Choose one candidate for each column

1st choice – Pick your favorite candidate

2nd choice – Fill in second column

Followed by your 3rd, 4th and 5th choice

If no candidate receives the majority of first place votes, there is an instant run-off. In each round, the candidate with the lowest number of first place votes is eliminated and people who voted for them will then have their second-place vote counted.