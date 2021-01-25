Who are the candidates for Syracuse Mayor?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As if it seems like the 2020 election was just yesterday, get ready for 2021. This year’s election, however, is all local.

There are four declared candidates in Syracuse for mayor at the moment. The Republicans have designated their candidate. The Onondaga County Democratic Committee will select its candidate on February 17. Incumbent mayor Ben Walsh is an independent.

