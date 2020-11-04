Will Claudia Tenney take her seat back in the 22nd Congressional District?

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Claudia Tenney is in the lead to take her seat back from Democrat Congressman Anthony Brindisi in the 22nd Congressional District.

Tenney is up 53% to 42% as of Wednesday afternoon. The 22nd covers all of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida Counties. It also covers parts of Broome, Herkimer, Tioga and Oswego Counties.

That does not include Fulton and the City of Oswego.

Tenney is leading by just over 28,000 votes. This is based on early voting and ballots cast on Election Day.

The Democrat won Broome County by nearly 9,000 votes last time, but is up only around 3,000 this year.

Tenney did flip Cortland County and Oneida County.

Compared to 2018, where Brindisi took Oneida County by a couple thousand votes, Cortland goes from almost a 2,000 votes advantage for the Democrat last time to being down right now by about 1,000 votes.

There is the potential for several thousand absentee ballots across the district to be counted.

Brindisi is not conceding, so we will wait for the final tally.