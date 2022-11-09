SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wasn’t until after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, when Republican Brandon Williams left his private hotel room at Destiny USA’s Embassy Suites to make his first appearance in the ballroom, where a watch party of about 30 supporters was waiting for him to declare victory.

Williams was apparently finally satisfied with Oneida County’s results, which took hours to process because of what the elections commissioners said were “technical difficulties.”

“We’re going to Washington, DC,” Williams proclaimed from the podium.

The Williams Campaign said it had information indicating he was up by about 4,000 votes.

Not long after the Republican’s remarks, Democrat Francis Conole released a written statement of his own.

“Tonight this race is too close to call and we need to ensure that every Central New Yorker’s voice is heard and their ballot is counted,” wrote Conole. “This is a fundamental part of our democracy, and we look forward to it being carried out in the coming days.”

“We should let them finish their jobs,” Conole said of the boards of elections.

As of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, neither the Associated Press nor ABC News had projected a winner in the race.

According to the State Board of Elections website, Williams leads by about 1%, more than 3,200 votes.