Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green Party ballot bid

WISCONSIN (WSYR-TV) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Syracuse native and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins to be added to November’s ballot.

Monday’s ruling clears the way for local clerks to resume mailing absentee ballots to more than one million voters who have requested one. Democrats had feared that adding Hawkins to the ballot would take votes away from Joe Biden.

