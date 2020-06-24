Tenney declares victory in 22nd Congressional GOP primary, Balter leads 24th District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York could see a rematch in November between Dana Balter and the incumbent Congressman John Katko for the 24th Congressional seat.

Balter and Katko went head-to-head in the 2018 election.

As of 11 p.m., Balter leads Francis Conole with 63% of the vote.

There are roughly 30,000 absentee ballots for this race.

In the 22nd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney claimed victory Tuesday night over her opponent, George Phillips with 70% of the vote.

Tenney is looking to regain her seat from incumbent Anthony Brindisi after leaving in January of 2019.

