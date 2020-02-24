For $1,000, Rep. Katko invites donors to breakfast with well-known Trump defender

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019 file photo, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, confers with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, during a break as the House Judiciary Committee considers the investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington. New documents released on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, by House Democrats suggest that Nunes was more deeply involved than was previously known in efforts by allies of President Donald Trump to dig up dirt in Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Congressman John Katko will host a breakfast with fellow representative Devin Nunes of California, asking for $1,000 per person.

The breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.

The invitation, sent out to supporters and obtained by NewsChannel 9, reads: “The Partners of Barclay Damon cordially invite you to a breakfast in honor of Congressman John Katko with Special Guest Congressman Devin Nunes.”

It invitation does not include a location, which will be shared with attendees once they respond.

Nunes became a household name in February 2018 when he released what became known as the “Nunes Memo,” alleging an FBI conspiracy against President Donald Trump.

Nunes was accused by Democrats of using his role on the House Intelligence Committee to protect Trump from any investigations.

Katko is fundraising as he campaigns for a fourth term.

Democrats Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso are running a primary for voters to decide which will take on Katko in November.

In previous campaigns, Katko had similar fundraising star power from Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, former House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan and Representative Steve Scalise.

