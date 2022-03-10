TOMPKINS COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Mike Sigler of Tompkins County received the Republican party nomination in his home county.

Sigler received the Onondaga County GOP committee backing for the newly created 22nd congressional district on March 7.

This is an open seat with Congressman John Katko retiring at the end of his term in January 2023.

Sigler beat out fellow Republicans Brandon Williams and Tim Ko.

The Onondaga and Cayuga County Democratic committees picked Francis Conole as their nominee.

The Tompkins County Democratic Committee designated Josh Riley.

At least seven candidates say they’ll run in the June primary on the Democratic side.