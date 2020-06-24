Onondaga County Board of Elections counting absentee ballots

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 dealt a hand the Onondaga County Board of Elections wasn’t quite prepared for, but voter turnout was better than expected.

Because of the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered absentee ballots to be mailed to every voter in New York.

“The mountains of absentees that have come in that, we basically had to overnight turn ourselves into a mail processing house,” said the Democratic Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny.

With the amount of absentee ballots, Czarny thought in-person voting would be small but he was mistaken.

Czarny said there are 26,000 absentees, 14,000 in-person votes on election day, and another thousand or so from early voting.

About an hour before polls closed Tuesday Onondaga County hit 40,000 votes.

“It’s starting to rival the 2016 presidential primary with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, which was a record for Onondaga County at the time and I think we’ll be challenging that,” added Czarny.

A statewide check on absentee ballots on July 1 means the Onondaga County Board of Elections can’t start counting those until July 2. With the July 4 holiday in mind, Czarny said they’re aiming to have them all counted somewhere around July 7 or July 9.

