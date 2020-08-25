While running for reelection, Oswego County Clerk will resign to help lead Oswego Health

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus will resign in September to become the chief operating officer at Oswego Health.

Backus, a Republican, has served in the clerk’s office since being elected in 2012.

He tells NewsChannel 9 that he’s been passionate about the health field for many years and served on the board of directors of the medical group he will now oversee.

The deputy clerk, Matthew Bacon, will become acting clerk.

Backus was running for reelection, so his name will appear unopposed on the ballot in November.

If no write-in candidate wins, Backus tells NewsChannel 9 that he will accept the victory, reappoint his deputy, and resign again.

