A new Dunkin’ location is coming to Erie Boulevard: Your Stories

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Commuters on Erie Boulevard will soon have more options as to where to get their morning coffee as a new Dunkin’ location is being constructed.

People have been contacting the Your Stories team wondering why there is construction happening on Erie Boulevard across from Chiptole.

The commissioner of planning for the town of Dewitt tells NewsChannel 9 the old Pearle Vision is being converted to a Dunkin’, which is just a few doors down from the Starbucks that opened in July.

So far, there is not a set opening date for the new Dunkin’ location, but NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated when we hear of one.

