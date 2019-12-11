A survey asking about Syracuse Police Department from 646 area code is legit: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michelle emailed the Your Stories team to ask about a call she received. She got a call from a 646 area code and the caller claimed to be a survey for the Syracuse Police Department.

The spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department tells NewsChannel 9 that the survey is legit. It’s a satisfaction survey aimed at people who recently had interaction with Syracuse Police officers to make sure they had a good or helpful experience.

The 646 area code is out of New York City, which is just where the company hired to conduct the survey makes its calls from.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Loading…