Abandoned gas station in Town of Geddes: Your Stories

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dave called the Your Stories hotline asking about an old gas station in the Town of Geddes that’s becoming an eyesore.

This old gas station is located across from where a new Solvay Bank just went up, which is at the intersection of West Genesee Street and South Terry Road.

Dave pointed out that the gas pump has been removed and a tarp is covering the roof.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan reached out to the Town Codes Officer who told him that the current owner had previously gotten permission to re-open the gas station.

But, the current owner had problems paying for it.

Now, the Town of Geddes has filed notices of code violations for the roof and that owner has to go to court for the charges.

