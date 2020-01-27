After Your Stories team calls building owner, building owner gets orders to former Portrait Innovations customers

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks ago, the only thing between Michele Shurtleff, of Cato, and her order was a locked door.

The day after Shurtleff got a call from Portrait Innovations claiming her order was ready, she found the studio permanently closed.

In early January, Portrait Innovations closed its stores across the country, including in Fairmount. Its stores and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina were cleared out.

Shurtleff emailed the Your Stories team looking for help.

Because Portrait Innovations only leased the space, the Better Business Bureau suggested that customers call the building’s owner to facilitate picking up the packages.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan called a number listed for the owner, Benderson Development, on the customers’ behalf.

NewsChannel 9 never got a call back, but the company did call customers with help.

Shurtleff says the caller said the store would be staffed for four consecutive Mondays (January 27, February 3, February 10, February 17) from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. so customers could pick up their orders.

Monday, Shurtleff was right on time and got the canvas of her daughter she paid for and was waiting for.

The company wouldn’t confirm if it would staff the store, as suggested in the call to Shurtleff, but it didn’t deny it either.

