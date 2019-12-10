Alumni of the Syracuse City School District being asked to verify their contact information: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse City School District alums may be receiving mailed cards asking for their contact information be verified.

The card has a return address of Texas, and asks the alum to call an 8-7-7 number in the next five days.

According to the school district spokesman, these cards are legit, and it’s part of the Alumni Directory Project with the district’s educational foundation. The foundation works with a Dallas based company as they are putting together an alumni directory. The directory will benefit students, other alums, and helps the school’s ranking in national evaluations.

