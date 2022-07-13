SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There doesn’t seem to be any complaints about the performance Morgan Wallen gave a sold-out crowd Friday night at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

In the days since, there have been concerns over mysterious charges showing up on people’s credit cards or bank statements after making purchases during the show.

Casey Potter, from Sennett in Cayuga County, bought a t-shirt for her daughter, along with some other memorabilia from the merchandise tent.

The first $104 transaction was understandable. The two repeat charges were not.

ASM, the company that manages the Amphitheater, confirms to NewsChannel 9 some customers of the merchandise tent or concession stands were charged multiple times for a single transaction.

The duplicate charges are blamed on the internet used to run the credit machines being bogged down by the large crowd. It led to multiple charges, for some customers, an ASM spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9.

The duplicate charges can be reversed by contacting the management company. The email address is info@ASMSyracuse.com.

The innocent charges of $104 don’t explain the nearly $2,500 Potter noticed missing from her account the next day.

She found two separate transactions, labeled PayPal, that she can’t explain.

Her account follows a story from someone else at the concert whose bank shut down his card after fraud was detected.

ASM manages other vendors at the Amphitheater, including LiveNation, Aramark, and Syracuse Parking Services. A company spokesperson says, so far, there’s no evidence of widespread fraud within the vendors’ systems.

“While we have our day jobs, we are their day jobs,” says the founder of Credit.com Adam Levin.

Levin, who was consumer affairs director for the State of New Jersey, says: “You are dealing with people who are creative, sophisticated and persistent. What they love is large gatherings of people.”

Scammers can uses devices called skimmers, which steal people’s credit card information. They can be added to traditional slots for credit cards like ATM or cash registers or done over-the-air in tight crowds.

Levin said, “We would like to believe that we are being better protected by government and businesses. This isn’t to say they’re not trying. But as consumers, we have a shared responsibility and we’re not doing enough to protect ourselves.”

Levin suggests people use credit cards of debit cards and babysit their bank statements.

For more information, see Adam Levin’s website. He hosts the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” and co-wrote the book “Swiped.”

People who detect fraud are best advised to contact their bank.