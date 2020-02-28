An update on the dog park being built at Heritage Park: Your Stories

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A viewer asked the Your Stories Team for an update on the dog park being built at Heritage Park in the Village of North Syracuse.

The Village Parks Department told NewsChannel 9 that the project is in the beginning stages.

The pole outline was recently installed because of the easy winter season.

The hope is to have it open sometime this spring, but a timeline isn’t set in stone because of the weather.

The dog park and repaved parking lots, which will happen this summer, are all part of a grant the village received.

