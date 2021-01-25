Answering some of your COVID-19 vaccine questions

(WSYR-TV) — The frustrating vaccine process, the limited scheduling, and the various clinics have led to confusion and a lot of questions.

Several of our viewers have reached out to the Your Stories line, so we have answered some of your questions.

The limited supply and some cancelled reservations are giving people anxiety about their own appointments.

Viewer Michele asks: “Am I guaranteed a shot at the Fairgrounds or Kinney Drugs because I have the scheduled appointment?”

“Guarantee” is a strong word, but our understanding is that you should safely plan to get your shot that day. Since the Fairgrounds is state-operated and Kinney Drugs is booking in advance, the state supply goes to those options first.

The county-run site — which isn’t scheduled until the week of — is the first to be cut doses.

This also relates to viewer Mary Anne’s question: “How will we know if an appointment is cancelled because supply runs out?”

This is the exception, not the norm, and hasn’t happened in Onondaga County to our knowledge. But, cancellations, so far, have been communicated from the clinic organizers, like in the case of Madison County two weeks ago.

