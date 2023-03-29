CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cheerleading practice is a welcome sound for the Baldwinsville Pop Warner team. They weren’t able to practice from November to February because they did not have a space after Great Northern Mall closed.

“It was really sad for me because I love cheerleading love doing cheer and I really loved practicing doing my thing, expressing myself really,” said cheerleader Teresa Maugiri.

Parents reached out to the Your Stories team hoping to get the word out about finding a space to practice. They needed one that could accommodate their panel mats with ceilings at least 14 feet high to go over their routines.

“Soon after the Your Story first came out we did get a phone call actually from the pastor here at New Life CNY church on Wetzel Road, Pastor Chris called us and said, I think I might be able to help,” explained Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich.

They are leasing the space and it has enough room for their needs. Since it is a church and it is utilized for other things, preparing for practice is a team effort.

“We have to move tables and chairs, we have to roll out our mats, we have to roll them back up,” Dautrich said.

While they’re happy to be back practicing, the space is a temporary solution. They’re leasing it until July. The goal is to find a permanent home.”

They are grateful to be there and for what the experience is teaching the team.

“I think that the biggest lesson from this challenge is that no matter what, you can get through anything, said Assistant Coach Myranda Dautrich. “My mom has taught me that.”

The team is also practicing at another facility one day a week. The search continues for their permanent home.

If you have a question for the your stories team, email us at yourstories@localsyr.com.