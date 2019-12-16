Bridge Street bridge has reopened, but underside paint is still peeling: Your Stories

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR) — As soon as I-690’s bridge over Bridge Street reopened last week, emails rushed into the Your Stories team asking why the Department of Transportation didn’t paint the underside of the bridge.

The peeling paint underneath it will be repainted next spring.

A DOT spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan the paint job is part of the reconstruction project and its budget, but painters will wait until spring because the consistent warmer weather is better for the paint job.

