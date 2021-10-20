Byrne Dairy to open Morgan Road store with chain’s first car wash in November: Your Stories

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Byrne Dairy & Deli says the company plans to open a new store on Morgan Road on Wednesday, November 17.

People who’ve seen construction have been emailing NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team to ask for an opening date.

The new store, down the road from Morgan Road’s intersection with Buckley Road, will be open 24 hours per day. It will host the chain’s first on-site car wash.

The location, 7457 Morgan Road, will be about a half-mile from Amazon’s new warehouse.