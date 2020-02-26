Carol’s Polar Parlor to be demolished: Your Stories

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Camillus summertime staple is no more.

Carol’s Polar Parlor will not reopen and instead will be demolished.

The Town of Camillus supervisor told NewsChannel 9 that a Well-Now Urgent Care will be built there instead.

This will move the urgent care from its Fairmount location on West Genesee Street.

The supervisor also said that parking is an issue at the current urgent care location.

