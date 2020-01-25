Carrier Dome roof construction forces Monster Jam to pump the brakes in Syracuse: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Monster Jam, a popular monster truck event, will take a one year hiatus from Syracuse due to the Carrier Dome roof renovations.

Justin emailed the Your Stories team, asking why there’s no Monster Jam at the Carrier Dome this year?

The Dome will be shut down for all events after March 1, and will not reopen until the middle of September.

Syracuse men’s and women’s lacrosse, the university’s commencement and Monster Jam are all forced out of the Carrier Dome.

NewsChannel 9 expects Monster Jam to return in 2021, under a brand new Dome roof.

