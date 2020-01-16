Central New Yorkers still getting ‘American Community Survey’: Your Stories

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The “American Community Survey” being found in mailboxes across Central New York is a legitimate survey sent out by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Your Stories team gets questions about its legitimacy every so often, including a recent email from Maureen Woods in Liverpool. Woods writes that she wanted to ask about it after becoming suspicious of employment and wage questions.

The survey helps the government become aware of changes in local communities as it distributes federal and state funds.

