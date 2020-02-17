Charging extra for using a credit card: Your Stories

An email from viewer Kristen Gentile asked why a diner she recently visited increased the bill 3.75 percent for using a credit card.

The Your Stories Team investigated and found that the reason for this was because it costs more for restaurants to accept credit cards.

The equipment and technology necessary is what makes it more expensive.

This added fee was against the law until about a year ago, when New York’s highest court ruled that merchants can have this added cost as long as it’s clearly stated.

As for this one, it was stated on the receipt.

