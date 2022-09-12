CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza.

You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday.

The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had been closed for more than a year as crews built a new center.

This particular service center was of high interest because it features Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

Chittenango is part of NYS Thruway Authority’s plan to rebuild 23 service centers and renovate four additional centers. It is a $450 million project, paid for with private funds. Chittenango is the second service center to be completed. Other rest areas, including Warners and DeWitt, are slated for construction in 2023.