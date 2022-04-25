CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Those speed signs you see along the roads you drive telling you how fast you go, for Cicero Police Cheif Steve Rotunno, those are a tool to keep neighbors safe.

“They’re a quality of life issue,” he says, “Accidents have been on the increase here…so we want to remind motorists to slow down as they’re entering Bridgeport.”

According to Rotunno, the police department has been putting these signs up for some time now, but are now being told by the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) that they need a permit to do so.

“We’ve been putting them on state roadways in the past,” Rotunno says, “And now all of a sudden, we’re kind of frustrated that we get an email from the state that we have to pull this thing down when there’s a huge tool in our toolbox that we use to remind Motors to please slow down while they’re traveling around 31 here in Cicero.”

DOT sent NewsChannel 9 a statement saying:

“The safety of the traveling public is always a top priority of the New York State Department of Transportation. A permit is required for any sign placed on a New York State right-of-way and we remain willing to assist town officials in the application process.”

For Rotunno what is most frustrating is the fact that these speed radar signs are temporary to begin with, so having to file for permits is not the most time-friendly activity.

“These traffic coming signs, they’re just put up temporarily, a week, maybe two at the most. And then because of such demand, we move them throughout the town,” he said.

“So we have to turn around and apply for a permit to put up a tool to make our communities safer. It’s just frustrating. It makes no sense to me.”

Rotunno said the department will be looking into applying for those permits but also doing their best to obtain more speed radars that way they wont have to move them around as much and continue to file permits.