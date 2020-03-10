Clay Chick-Fil-A picks person to run location: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those looking for an update on the Chick-Fil-A coming to Clay, which will be Central New York’s second location, we now know who’s going to run the popular fast-food restaurant.

The company didn’t go far to find him. He’s Jimmer Szatkowski, who runs the Chick-Fil-A in Cicero. He and his family moved to Cicero from North Carolina in 2018 to run the restaurant.

In November, the Your Stories team told you that the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31 near Raymour and Flanagan will be torn down to make room for the restaurant. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

