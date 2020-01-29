Closed Red Mill Inn in Baldwinsville for sale: Your Stories

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Mill Inn on Paper Mill Island in Baldwinsville is up for sale after closing down last year.

The Village codes officer told the Your Stories team that it’s not well known that the building is for sale, but it has been since the owners began losing money.

The codes officer said that a group is considering buying the building to convert it into senior apartments, but the plan isn’t set just yet.

