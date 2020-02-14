Coleman’s family planning Rosie’s future: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has gotten multiple new calls asking about what is happening with the old Rosie’s on Tipperary Hill.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan spoke with Peter Coleman, of Coleman’s Fame, who also owns the old bar with his family. They closed it down nearly two years ago after it was becoming a liability.

Coleman told NewsChannel 9 that they are actively planning to put something new in the building.

It may or may not be a restaurant, but it will not have the same name.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan will keep up with this story and provide updates when they are available.

