Concrete slab for Fowler’s Football Field: Your Stories

Art called the Your Stories team to ask what the big conrete slab is for at Fowler High School in Syracuse and the team found an answer.

The City School District spokesman told NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that the concrete slab is the early stages of what will become the new football field at Fowler, now the Public Service Leadership Academy.

Mayor Ben Walsh is finally fulfilling a long-overdue promise – to put an athletic stadium at the school.

The old field was taken down in 2009.

Since then, the football and soccer teams have used other city facilities as their home turf.

An opening date hasn’t been set, but the district hopes that home games will actually be at home this coming fall.

