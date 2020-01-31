Consolidation the reason for closing Baldwinsville 84 Lumber: Your Stories

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert from Baldwinsville wants to know why the 84 Lumber on Downer Street in the village closed down.

The company tells the Your Stories team that after evaluating the store, it was decided to consolidate Baldwinsville into the DeWitt location and the Rochester area stores. A spokesperson calls it a difficult decision, but the best thing for the health of the company.

