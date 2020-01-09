Construction continues for international headquarters on Widewaters Parkway: Your Stories

DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Construction continues on Widewaters Parkway in DeWitt, as crews put steel beams into the ground on Thursday.

The company the street is named for, Widewaters, which is known for developing projects for other tenants, is building a new international headquarters for its own employees.

This project is just the first of what will be two identical buildings, each more than 40,000 square feet.

