Coronavirus masks typically single-use: Your Stories

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Watching our coverage of the coronavirus, Marline Maloney asked the Your Stories team if the surgical masks people are using are one-time use like she was taught when she worked at a hospital.

A lot of people were wearing them on the campus of Cornell University where, last week, two suspected cases that were tested came back negative.

There has still not been a positive case in New York State and the CDC does not include these masks in its guidance to prevent coronavirus.

According to Dr. Stephen Thomas, the chief of Upstate Hospitals, the masks are in fact single-use.

“…They can get bent, broken, get ripped, fluid on them, then they don’t work as well the next time,” said Thomas. “…We’ll come to a patient, put on a mask, come out, take it off, throw it away.”

