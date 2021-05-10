DeWitt Police warning of driveway paving scam

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is warning locals to beware of a driveway paving scam that they have received multiple reports of.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the DeWitt Police Department said, “orange trucks with “RA Paving” on the side have been going to different residence’s and soliciting business by stating that they have “leftover asphalt from another job”.

Without permission or written or verbal agreement, they begin paving driveways.

The alleged company then asks for payment of an exorbitant amount. When homeowners question the price, the alleged company then settles on a lower amount and leaves the area.

The post said that there have been multiple reports of “RA Paving” across the state with associates names as Richard Attenborough and Marc Attenborough, as attempting this scam numerous times.

DeWitt Police say if you are approached by these people, refuse business and call 911 immediately.