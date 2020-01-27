Donate money, not goods, to help Australia: Your Stories

Live Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Victorian Country Fire Authority, the fire service dealing with the seemingly unstoppable wildfires, asks that people not donate goods, but instead donate money.

Mary Pelton emailed the Your Stories team, asking to what organization she can donate blankets for the animals that lost their homes because of the fire.

The fire authority said that its inundated with goods and that donations of money are more effective and provides more flexibility.

CNN has a list of credible organizations in Australia that could use the money. Click here to see the list.

