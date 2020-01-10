Don’t throw your unused Empire gift cards away – another brewing is willing to take them: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just as former customers of Empire Brewing Company were about to throw away their unused gift cards, another brewery is hopping into action.

Buried Acorn, on Hiawatha Boulevard, has announced to NewsChannel 9 that it will accept unused Empire gift cards.

Buried Acorn’s managers got the idea after learning from the Your Stories team that until their offer, people with unused gift cards were out of luck.

Owner Tim Shore tells NewsChannel 9, “When we saw that headline, we’re like wait, wait, wait. That is not okay.”

Buried Acorn has not way to determine the value of each unused gift card, so for every one brought in, the customer will get $20 in credit. For some, that’s more than it’s worth, for other, it’s less. But it’s better than nothing, as was thought before the offer.

Gift card refunds were not accounted for in Empire’s bankruptcy settlement and the new company taking over Empire’s Cazenovia location, Meier’s Creek Brewing, only purchased the building and equipment.

Over the summer, Empire’s Farm Brewery in Cazenovia filed for bankruptcy, before shutting down the facility.

In October, Empire Brewery in Armory Square shut down too.

For as much as Buried Acorn is making this offer for Empire’s customers, the owner is also doing it in honor of Empire’s owner, Dave Katleski.

Shore tells NewsChannel 9, “Empire has been, for 20 plus years, a fixture not only of Syracuse as an iconic brand, but very involved in legislation in the state and developing the Brewer’s Association which lobbies for craft brewers.”

Buried Acorn has the blessing from Empire.

Founder Dave Katleski emails NewsChannel 9, “This goodwill gesture by Buried Acorn to Empire Brewing Company gift card holders is a testament to the brother/sisterhood that is so prevalent in New York State’s Craft Beer Community. I am humbled by their kind gesture.”

