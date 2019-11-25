Downtown Syracuse lunch staple Niko’s suddenly closes: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Niko’s Italian Family Restaurant and Deli, a Hanover Square staple, has closed.

For more than 30 years, Niko’s was a lunchtime go-to in Downtown Syracuse. But when some of those regulars showed up Monday, the lights were out and a sign was posted to the window.

The signs reads: “Niko’s is now closed. We would like to thank you for all your loyalty throughout the years. We are sorry for any inconvenience!”

The owners also have a related catering business and it’s not known if the closure is just the restaurant or the entire operation.

NewsChannel 9’s message to the owners asking for more information wasn’t responded to.

The restaurant is located on East Water Street near Warren Street.

