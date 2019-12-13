Dunkin’ only confirmed tenant for new building across from Regional Market: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 answered this question back in October, but it’s worth visiting again after more calls have poured in regarding the work happening on Park Street across from the Regional Market.

A City of Syracuse spokesperson told NewsChannel 9 a commercial retail building is going up, and Dunkin’ is still the only confirmed tenant at this time.

Our Your Stories team will keep checking with the city for further updates.

