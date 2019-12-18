Emails from Rep. Brindisi asking for your opinion are legit: Your Stories

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his team have been sending emails to constituents of the 22nd congressional district, and viewers want to know if it is legit or a scam.

The email asks people to submit their opinions on legislation that aims to lower prescription drug costs. NewsChannel 9 asked Brindisi’s office, and a spokesperson says it’s legit.

They routinely send out emails asking for feedback.

