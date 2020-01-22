Equifax data breach victims have until Wednesday to file a claim: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday is the deadline for victims of the Equifax data breach to file a claim as part of a settlement.

Peter Mahan reached out to the Your Stories team, wanting to know why he has to enter the first six digits of his social security number, instead of the usual four.

He wants to know if the emails he has received about filing a claim are legit or a fraud.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) referred NewsChannel 9 to settlement administrators for that question. They haven’t responded, but the FTC did offer a link to a page on their website to make sure those who want to see if they’re affected, go to the right place.

