Family Dollar coming to former Big O Deli & Market: Your Stories

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Big O Deli & Market, closed since March, will become a Family Dollar.

Mary emailed the Your Stories team to ask what’s going into the former market on Grolier Road on Onondaga Hill.

The Town of Onondaga codes officer tells NewsChannel 9 that Family Dollar is in the process of moving in and doing some work on the interior.

He wasn’t aware of an opening date yet.

